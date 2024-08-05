2 people, 3 cats escape house fire in Chippewa Township

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people made it out safely from a house fire in Chippewa Township.

The Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started just before 3 p.m. on Adams Street.

3 cats also escaped the house. They were uninjured.

They said the fire was contained to the attic but the house had extensive smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is helping the residents who live inside.

