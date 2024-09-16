Man shot, killed in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 20 block of Sharon Street at 4:25 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the man, who had been shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting happened as a result of an altercation.

Two people were detained in connection to the shooting. They were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

