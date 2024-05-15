2 people flown from crash on Golden Mile Highway in Murrysville; road shut down in both directions

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Two people were flown to the hospital from a crash that shut down Route 380 (Golden Mile Highway/Fairview Drive) in Murrysville.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 10:43 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw one car with a smashed front end.

Golden Mile Highway/Fairview Drive is closed in both directions from Route 380 (Saltsburg Road) and Route 366 (Greensburg Road). Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, PennDOT said.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

