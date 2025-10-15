2 people hit by vehicle outside Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Academy

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hit by a vehicle outside Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Westinghouse Academy in the city’s Homewood neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 11 has learned the persons hit reportedly have serious injuries.

The Pittsburgh Police Accident Investigations unit has been requested to respond to the scene.

