Babysitter accused of injuring 3-month-old in her care

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington woman is facing charges after police say she injured an infant she was caring for.

The Westmoreland District Attorney’s Office says an investigation into Alexzandrea Derry, 24, began in January after New Kensington Police received a ChildLine report about allegations of suspected abuse on a 3-month-old child.

Investigators then spoke with Derry, who said she babysat the victim for two nights that month. She told police that early one morning, she was trying to put the child down and slipped on the box spring of a bed, resulting in the child falling and hitting the box spring and the floor.

Derry reportedly told police she didn’t think the child was hurt until she saw red mark on the child’s ribs and head later on in the morning. She also claimed the child was fine, but became fussy early the next morning.

At this point, Derry reportedly told police that as she was attempting to calm the baby, she carried the baby in a swing but tripped while going upstairs and fell into a cabinet.

Because the child was “screaming throughout the day,” the baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation. There, medical professionals informed police that the victim suffered seven broken ribs and facial bruising.

The DA says medical reports described the child’s injuries as “diagnostic of physical abuse.”

During the investigation, Derry was drug tested back in January and the DA says those tests came back positive for THC and cocaine.

Derry is facing charges of aggravated assault of a victim less than six and endangering the welfare of children.

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