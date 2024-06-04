2 people hurt in Ross Township car crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a car crash in Ross Township.

Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to Perry Highway and Cemetery Lane Tuesday morning.

Ross Township police said their investigation showed that one car turned in front of the other, causing the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, Ross Township police said. Neither of them are in critical condition.

There is a traffic disruption in the area of the crash, dispatch said.

