2 people hurt when van crashes through AHN building in Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Two people were hurt when a van went into an Allegheny Health Network building in Cranberry Township on Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that the van crashed into the AHN orthopedic office on Route 19 around 1:30 p.m.

Two people were sitting in the waiting room at the time and were hit by the van when it came through the building and sustained minor injuries. The driver was taken to an area hospital.

The van had already been removed by the time our crew got on scene, but we saw that a panel of glass had been completely shattered and the framing knocked over inside.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is LIVE at 4 p.m. after talking with one of the people inside at the time of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group