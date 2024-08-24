Local

2 people injured after vehicle goes over hillside in Fayette County

STEWART TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed over a hillside in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Ohiopyle Road in Stewart Township at 11:14 a.m. for the crash on Saturday.

One person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and another was flown.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The scene is clear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

