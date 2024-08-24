2 people injured after vehicle goes over hillside in Fayette County

STEWART TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed over a hillside in Fayette County.
Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Ohiopyle Road in Stewart Township at 11:14 a.m. for the crash on Saturday.
One person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and another was flown.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The scene is clear at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
