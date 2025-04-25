2 people injured in crash in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash in Bethel Park.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Broughton Road and Willis Road at 5:19 p.m. on Thursday.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved. One car’s front bumper was dangling off and its hood was smashed in.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene, dispatchers said.

Broughton Road was closed between Willis Road and East Park Drive as crews cleaned up.

It has since been reopened.

