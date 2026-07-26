Scattered storms possible starting Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Conditions are mostly to partly cloudy this evening with a milky or hazy sky due to wildfire smoke elevated high in the atmosphere.

A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out through sunset. Tonight’s lows will be in the 60s.

Canadian wildfire smoke is high in the atmosphere and is not impacting our surface air quality at this time, but the elevated smoke could mix a little more into the mid-levels of our atmosphere Monday afternoon and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the air quality; check back for smoke updates.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon and through the evening with the potential for storms late at night. Storms could be severe and bring damaging winds, hail and the threat for a few isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain also brings the risk for localized flooding.

On-and-off storms are possible through Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will swing through later in the day.

Cooler air moves in for Wednesday, and a few lingering showers could be possible through the day.

Pleasant and sunny Thursday with highs around 80.

The next chance for thunderstorms could return over the weekend with much warmer air on the way for the following week.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for on-the-go weather updates and alerts.

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