2 people injured in crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash on Route 51 in Whitehall.

Whitehall Fire Company Station 301 said two vehicles crashed at the 2700 block of Saw Mill Run Blvd, near Factory Tires and Full Service.

They both sustained heavy damage to the front.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

Firefighters said there was a large amount of fluid and debris they had to clean up as they waited for a tow truck.

