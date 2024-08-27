2 people injured in rollover crash near Pennsylvania Turnpike toll booth in Westmoreland County

IRWIN, Pa. — Two people were injured in a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the crash happened near the toll booth around Exit 67 in Irwin Tuesday.

Our crew at the scene saw a car on its roof on top of a concrete barrier.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene. There is currently no word on their conditions.

