2 people injured in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Watson Street at around 3:50 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said seven rounds were fired in the 100 block of Seneca Street about ten minutes prior.

A man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting. Both are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group