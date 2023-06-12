Local

2 people injured in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

2 people injured in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown 2 people injured in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Watson Street at around 3:50 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said seven rounds were fired in the 100 block of Seneca Street about ten minutes prior.

A man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting. Both are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dead after vehicle hits motorcycle, flees the scene
  • Recall alert: Kia recalling nearly 100,000 SUVs that could lose power brakes
  • 2 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash
  • Police investigating shots fired in East Tarentum
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read