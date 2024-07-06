Woman accused of trying to pass suspected drugs to boyfriend at Penn Hills magistrate’s office

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman is accused of trying to pass suspected drug-soaked papers to an inmate at the magistrate’s office in Penn Hills.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says April Wright, 37, of Swissvale, was seen on surveillance video Monday entering Judge Anthony DeLuca’s office, going through the metal detector and going to the bathroom.

Wright stayed in the bathroom for a few minutes before leaving the building.

Five minutes later, inmate Ryan Den-Zel Perry, who investigators say is Wright’s boyfriend, was escorted into the office.

Constables escorted Den-Zel Perry toward the restroom and performed a safety sweep before letting him in.

During the safety sweep, a constable noticed a missing ceiling tile and found an envelope with four blank pieces of paper inside.

Penn Hills police interviewed Wright, who investigators say admitted to receiving the envelope the day before and placing it in the ceiling.

Initial investigation from the Allegheny County Crime Lab indicates the papers were altered with synthetic cannabinoids.

Wright is facing eight charges. six of which are felonies. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is due in court on July 15.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group