Washington County road to close for bridge replacement, planned detour is more than 10 miles

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers will have to take a more than 10-mile-long detour when a portion of a Washington County road closes on Monday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the road closing is Route 4057 (Reed Road) between Route 331 (Brush Run Road) and Foster Road in Buffalo and Hopewell townships.

The closure is happening so crews can replace the bridge that carries Reed Road over Brush Creek. The $1.1 million infrastructure project includes approach work to accommodate a wider shoulder, rock lining for stream bank protection, and upgrades to guide rail, signing, and pavement marking.

The closure is expected to last through late November, depending on weather and operations. While the road is closed, a 10.8-mile detour will be in place using the following roads:

Route 4057 (Reed Road).

Route 331 (Brush Run Road).

Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue).

Route 4055 (Smiley Road).

Route 4024 (Rural Valley Road).

Route 221 (Constitution Boulevard/Buffalo Creek Road).

Route 4057 (Reed Road).

