PENN HILLS, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a crash in Penn Hills.

Members of the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters were alerted to a crash on the 300 block of Dorothy Drive at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said a utility pole was also struck.

Witnesses told emergency crews they saw two people run from the scene.

A driver of one of the vehicles stayed at the scene. They were treated, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Penn Hills police searched the scene and are working to learn more about what happened.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

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