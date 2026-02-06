2 people taken to hospital after crash involving school van in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured after a school van and a minivan crashed in Westmoreland County.

Members of the Rostraver Township Fire Department said emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Rostraver Road in Rostraver Township at 4:07 p.m. on Thursday.

A school van and a minivan appeared to have crashed. Both vehicles sustained damage to the front.

Firefighters said there were no passengers in the school van at the time of the crash.

The school van was driving for the Belle Vernon Area School District.

Belle Vernon Area School District said the driver of each vehicle was taken to a hospital.

“We are thankful that no students were involved and that neither driver sustained life-threatening injuries. We appreciate the prompt response and support from all first responders,” Superintendent Dr. Timothy S. Glasspool said.

