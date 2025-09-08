2 people taken to hospital after man allegedly demands money, stabs them in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a man demanding money allegedly stabbed them in Pittsburgh’s Downtown.

Public safety officials say police were called to the intersection of Bigelow Square and Chatham Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Two adults, a man and a woman, told police that a man approached them demanding money, and when they refused, he stabbed them.

The man had wounds on his chin and leg, and the woman had a superficial wound on her arm. They were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition with wounds on his leg.

Officials say charges are expected soon.

