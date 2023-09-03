2 people try to steal car from Munhall VFC building parking lot; firefighters asking for help

MUNHALL, Pa. — Authorities are looking for two people who allegedly tried to steal a car from the Munhall Volunteer Fire Company’s parking lot.

Firefighters say the attempted theft happened while crews were helping battle a fire in North Fayette Township on Saturday.

The attempted theft was at 1300 Martha Street and firefighters said the attempt was “unfortunate.”

The firefighters are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects involved.

“Your assistance could help ensure the safety and security of our dedicated volunteers and the community we serve. We greatly appreciate the support of our community in times like these,” Munhall Volunteer Fire Company #1 said on Facebook.

Anyone who can help in the investigation is asked to call the Munhall Police Department at 412-464-7308.

