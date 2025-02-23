2 Pitt Panthers earn Top 100 Player status

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Kyle Louis and Desmond Reid have earned just about every offseason accolade possible since the season ended, so what’s one more?

Reid and Louis have earned a top 100 ranking in in College Sports Network’s Top 100 returning players for the 2025 season. Louis is ranked 47th on the list, and Reid is 80th — and former Pitt defensive end Sincere Edwards is ranked 77th.

So, having Edwards ranked higher than a first-team All-ACC and second All-American in Reid is pretty damning, but it’s a solid honor nonetheless.

