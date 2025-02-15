2 Pittsburgh men charged with scamming local school district out of thousands of dollars

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Waynesburg Police have identified two Pittsburgh men they say scammed a local school district out of thousands of dollars.

Warrants are out for Brandon Vuocolo and Dominic George. Investigators say the two men used their real names when forging checks.

They are accused of stealing a check that was meant to go to a contractor from the Central Greene County School District.

“From what we understand they literally just took it out of the mailbox,” said Superintendent Matthew Blair

Police say the scheme is called ‘check washing.’ They are accused of changing the amount from $6,498 to $2,263, changing the date and changing the “pay to the order of” from Waller Corporation to Brandon Vuocolo for the first incident.

The second time they reportedly changed the amount from $6,498 to $2,189 and the “pay to the order of” from Waller Corporation to Dominic George.

Police say they repeated this six times, at three community banks in Washington, Rostraver and Claysville.

“Two of them cashed it six times, somehow they were able to wash it and keep changing the number just slightly enough that they were able to cash it six times in an hour,” said Blair.

The men face a number of felony charges including theft, forgery and theft of mail, and cashed around 15 thousand dollars.

“If folks like that worked that hard at a regular job, the world would be a better place,” said Blair.

