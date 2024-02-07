2 Pittsburgh restaurants featured on list of top romantic restaurants in America

PITTSBURGH — Whether you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day reservation or a go-to date night dinner, a new list of top romantic restaurants may help you find a spot to go in Pittsburgh.

OpenTable analyzed over 12 million diner reviews to develop its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024. The restaurants featured vary in atmosphere but are all considered romantic, so there’s sure to be a spot for every couple.

The list features five Pennsylvania restaurants, including two in Pittsburgh.

This is Monterey Bay Fish Grotto’s second time on the list. The restaurant describes itself as Pittsburgh’s “premier seafood restaurant” known for its hospitable environment and incredible view of the city’s skyline. The restaurant boasts delicious crab cakes, over 10 species of fresh fish each night and house-made cocktails featuring Pennsylvania sourced spirits.

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto is already completely booked on Valentine’s Day, but is offering the Valentine’s menu from Feb. 9 through Feb. 18. Click here for more information.

Altius is a fine-dining restaurant that offers a contemporary and refined take on American cuisine in its creative ingredient-driven menu. The chefs try and source sustainable, organic or local products whenever possible.

The restaurant’s Mount Washington location also provides diners with stunning views of Pittsburgh.

Click here to learn more or make a reservation.

