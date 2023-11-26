2 Steelers slammed with hefty fines from Browns game

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers players Alex Highsmith and Patrick Peterson were fined for actions against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Both fouls fell under the unnecessary roughness doctrine within the fine rules, meaning they had potential escalators that could rise. Highsmith was under the roughing-the-passer rule.

Highsmith’s fine is worth $16,391 for hitting Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with helmet-to-helmet contact. That was called a foul on the field, and clearly, the officials agreed with the call.

When you watch the play, Highsmith’s contact to the head or neck area of Thompson-Robinson snaps his head backward, marking a clear penalty. Highsmith will have to pay that fine with a solid portion of his paycheck.

