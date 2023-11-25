Steelers get positive injury news on George Pickens

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens missed practice on Wednesday with a surprise shin injury. Still, he practiced the next two days and is listed without an injury designation for their game against the Bengals on Sunday, meaning he will play. Mike Tomlin did not mention the injury during his Tuesday press conference while detailing injuries and was in the associated bumps and bruises part of the report.

According to Pickens, the injury is nothing to be concerned about. He said against the Browns that someone kicked him in the shin, leading to a bruise. He compared it to the UFC.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group