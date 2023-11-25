Local

Steelers get positive injury news on George Pickens

Steelers defense stands up late, snatches win from Packers 23-19 PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens missed practice on Wednesday with a surprise shin injury. Still, he practiced the next two days and is listed without an injury designation for their game against the Bengals on Sunday, meaning he will play. Mike Tomlin did not mention the injury during his Tuesday press conference while detailing injuries and was in the associated bumps and bruises part of the report.

According to Pickens, the injury is nothing to be concerned about. He said against the Browns that someone kicked him in the shin, leading to a bruise. He compared it to the UFC.

