2 taken to hospital after crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

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Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 5:15 a.m.

Two sedans had heavy front-end damage in the middle of the road, while a pickup truck ended up against the barrier.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that two people were taken to a hospital from the scene. Their condition is currently unknown.

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