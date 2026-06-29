Duquesne Light Company shares steps customers should take to prepare for extreme heat

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is sharing important steps customers can take to prepare for extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to exceed the mid-90s throughout the week, with a heat index of more than 100 degrees.

Click here for Channel 11’s latest weather forecast.

DLC says that when high heat lasts for days, it can strain electric grids and cause power outages.

If you experience a power outage during the heat wave, DLC asks that you:

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door remains closed.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Seek a location with air conditioning when possible. To help combat the heat, the city of Pittsburgh is opening five cooling centers from Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2. For residents outside of city limits, reach out to your local municipality for up-to-date information on nearby cooling centers.

Outages can be reported to the Duquesne Light Company online, of over the phone by calling 888-393-7100.

In preparation for the weather, residents are reminded to:

Ensure that cell phones and other necessary electronics are fully charged.

Drink plenty of water and have ice handy to use for cooling packs.

Keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Sign up for outage notifications through a DLC account.

Anyone who experiences an emergency should call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group