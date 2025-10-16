2 people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the 300 block of Sewickley Oakmont Road at 2:37 p.m. on Thursday.

Ross Township Deputy Chief of Police Brian Kohlhepp said two vehicles had crashed head-on there.

One person had significant uncontrolled bleeding and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police say. Dispatchers said two people had been taken to a hospital from the scene in total. The condition of the second person is unknown at this time.

The road is closed at this time.

Police do not suspect any criminality in this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group