HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No criminal charges will be filed against the Hopewell Area School District high school football head coach.

Hopewell Police Chief Donald Sedlacek told Channel 11 on Tuesday that charges are not expected against head coach Matt Mottes.

Mottes was suspended after he was involved with a parent and the student team manager, the district said last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Hopewell Area School District football coach suspended ahead of WPIAL playoff game

The decision on whether Mottes will coach on Saturday is up to the district, the chief said. The team is scheduled to play Avonworth in the WPIAL 3-A Championship.

The district told Channel 11 last week that it is conducting its own investigation.

After Mottes’ suspension on Friday, Hopewell defeated Propel Braddock Hills, 66-60, in double overtime.

Channel 11 is still waiting to hear back from the Hopewell School District superintendent.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group