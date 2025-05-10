2 teens charged for shooting at occupied vehicle in North Braddock, police say

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa, — Two teenagers are facing charges on accusations that they shot at an occupied vehicle on May 4.

Per Allegheny County police, the shots fired incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 700 block of 6th Street in North Braddock. At the time, Eastern Regional Mon-Valley Police Department responded and determined an occupied vehicle was shot at and hit multiple times, but no one was hurt.

ACPD detectives were then requested to investigate. They determined the incident began in Braddock, but the suspect vehicle was stolen from North Huntingdon Township. The vehicle was later located in Pittsburgh.

Police say the suspects, Nasir Williams, 15, and Jmeire Estes, 17, were identified through witness interviews and social media posts. They are being charged as adults and face counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person and criminal conspiracy.

Jmeire was taken into custody on Friday in East Pittsburgh after multiple agencies executed a warrant on a Maple Street home. They also located four firearms, including a handgun with a Glock switch, an illegal device that allows semi-automatic handguns to function as fully automatic.

Nasir was also taken into custody on Friday in Pittsburgh. ACPD says he was in possession of a stolen firearm when he was arrested.

Online court records show both teens were denied bail and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group