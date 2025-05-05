2 trapped in Pittsburgh Public Works truck after it drove into a low-hanging wire

PITTSBURGH — Two people are trapped inside a Pittsburgh Department of Public Works truck after it drove into a low-hanging wire.

Emergency crews are on the scene at the intersection of Herschel and Kerr streets in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood.

Initial reports were that the truck crashed into a pole, but Public Safety officials have since said it was a low-hanging wire along the roadway.

The people inside the truck are not injured. Duquesne Light is currently on scene.

We have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group