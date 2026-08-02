2 vehicles crash into utility poles overnight in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Two drivers crashed into utility poles overnight in separate incidents in Penn Hills.

According to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, the first crash took place around 3 a.m. on Thompson Run Road near Popular Street.

The vehicle was on its side after hitting the utility pole, and the driver was already free. The driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be ok.

Soon after leaving that scene, first responders were called to Frankstown Road, where a vehicle hit a pole and was on fire.

Firefighters say the occupants of that vehicle ran away before they got on scene.

The Penn Hills Police Department is investigating both crashes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group