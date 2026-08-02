Crash briefly closes inbound Fort Pitt Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — A crash briefly closed the inbound Fort Pitt Tunnel Sunday.

According to PennDOT’s 511 website, the crash was located on I-376 eastbound between Exit 69C (U.S. 19 North/PA 51 North - West End) and Exit 71A (Grant Street).

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

The tunnel closed around 4:11 p.m. but had reopened by about 4:42 p.m., with some residual traffic delays.

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