Flash flooding a concern as waves of rain continue through Sunday evening

PITTSBURGH — Waves of rain and storms continue through Sunday evening, and heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding.

Isolated severe storms are possible and could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and a brief tornado.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until midnight. Make sure to check the latest forecast and stay weather aware.

The week ahead will be warm and humid, along with unsettled conditions and a chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday through the end of the week.

Highs will be in the 80s and lows this week could be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

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