Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Fayette County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in Fayette County.

Coroner Bob Baker says his office was called to Mill Run Road (Route 381) in Springfield Township at 9:30 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Rejeanne Menard, 65, of Youngwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baker thanked the Normalville Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Salt Lick Fire Department, Mutual Aid, Fayette EMS, STAT MedEvac, Pennsylvania State Police, Past and Present Towing and 911 dispatchers for their help with the incident.

“Please remember Rejeanne’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they would have been celebrating her birthday today instead of her passing,” a release from Baker’s office says.

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