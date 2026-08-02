Drugs, stolen gun found in home after arrest of wanted Pittsburgh man

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A wanted Pittsburgh man was arrested on Thursday, alongside a woman investigators say hindered his apprehension.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis Davis, 26, has been a fugitive since May after a vench warrant was issued for a probation violation tied to a guilty plea from a 2024 chase that ended in a crash. Another bench warrant was issued against Davis last month when he failed to show up at court for a case where he’s accused of trying to evade police in Penn Hills.

On top of the bench warrants, the sheriff’s office says Brentwood has an arrest warrant for Davis for firearm violations, theft and witness intimidation.

On Thursday, detectives went to the Barckhoff Street home where Davis was arrested earlier this year, eventually forcing their way inside.

Once in the home, detectives saw two infants on the couch and a woman, Shadaiya Jones, 26, at the top of the stairs.

The sheriff’s office says detectives got Jones downstairs, then searched the home, eventually finding Davis hiding under insulation in an attic. He reportedly initially refused to surrender, but eventually came out of the attic and was arrested.

Investigators say Jones was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.

The sheriff’s office say detectives then got a search warrant for the home and found three handguns, one of which was reported stolen, suspected crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Davis and Jones were both taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

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