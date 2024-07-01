Olympics

Greensburg native qualifies for Team USA Track & Field roster during Olympic Trials

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Bridget Williams

EUGENE, Oreg. — The 2024 Paris Olympics are less than a month away, and on Sunday night, another western Pennsylvania native stamped her ticket to France.

Bridget Williams, of Greensburg, placed first in the pole vault final.

Williams was on the University of Virginia’s track and field team where she set the indoor and outdoor pole vault records.

Another potential Olympian, Madison Wiltrout, who is from Connellsville and attended the University of North Carolina, finished third in women’s javelin and could make the team depending on final rankings.

You can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Channel 11 starting July 26.

