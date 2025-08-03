2 women, both in their 60s, die after crash in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two women in their 60s are dead after a crash in Westmoreland County.

Emergency crews were called to State Route 66 near Paradise Drive in Washington Township around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Washington Police Sgt. Vincent Surace says Janice Ciorra, 67, of Apollo, was driving north on Route 66 when she veered into the southbound lane for an unknown reason.

Her vehicle collided with that of Cynthia Ament, 63, of Elizabeth. Surace says Ament died at the scene.

Ciorra had serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian, where she later died.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

