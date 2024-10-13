2 women hurt in early-morning Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two women were hurt in an early-morning shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Pittsburgh police say officers were alerted to a five-round ShotSpotter in the 1400 block of Grotto Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

After getting on scene, first responders were informed of two women shot in the 6600 block of Deary Street, which is about a 15-minute walk away from Grotto Street.

Police say one woman was shot in the neck. She was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Another woman was grazed in the back. She was treated by medics on scene but denied needing to go to the hospital.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at both locations, including recovering shell casings from Grotto Street.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

