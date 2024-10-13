Local

AP Top 25: Pitt rises slightly after narrow win

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pitt Football Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) celebrates with Pittsburgh Raphael Williams Jr., after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is inching up the AP Top 25 ranking after a hard-fought game over Cal on Saturday.

The Panthers pulled off a nerve-wracking 17-15 victory, securing a 6-0 start for the first time since 1982.

When the AP Top 25 college football poll came out on Sunday afternoon, Pitt found a spot at No. 20. That’s up two spots from last week.

Pitt is one of 11 FBS teams and one of two ACC teams to remain undefeated. They’re one of four ACC teams appearing in the AP Top 25 this week.

There’s less dramatic change in rankings this week, as there weren’t as many upsets. Although, Ohio State dropped two to No. 4 after the team’s first loss of the season to undefeated Oregon, which is up one spot to No. 2.

Penn State is up a spot to No. 3 after coming back to defeat USC in overtime.

