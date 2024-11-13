2 women injured in head-on crash in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash in Lawrence County.

Emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of Benjamin Franklin Highway (Route 422) in Slippery Rock Township later Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles had crashed into each other head-on.

One woman was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh and another woman was flown to a hospital in Youngstown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group