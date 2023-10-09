2 women injured after shooting in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Two women were injured after a shooting in Sheraden.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 3100 block of Ashlyn Street at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a woman who was shot in the arm. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Another woman was treated on scene. She was suffering a possible graze wound or scrape to her arm.

Police say they have no suspect descriptions at this time.

