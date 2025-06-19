2-year-old child drowns in pool in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A 2-year-old child drowned in a pool in East Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Howard Street for reports of a 2-year-old child unresponsive and not breathing.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the girl drowned in a pool. So far, the investigation leads them to believe it was an accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

