2-year-old drowns in pool in Allegheny County; police investigating

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old in a pool in Allegheny County.

According to police, officers were called at 7 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of 12th Street in Stowe Township.

Officers arrived to find residents performing CPR on the child.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Preliminary information shows the child got into the neighbor’s pool, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

