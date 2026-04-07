$200K lottery jackpot split between 5 tickets, including 2 sold in Pittsburgh area

Five jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt lottery tickets from Saturday’s drawing, including two sold in the Pittsburgh area, will split a prize of $200,000.

Of the five winning tickets, two of them were sold in local counties: Allegheny and Washington.

Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 4-5-23-24-29, to win individual prizes of $40,000.

The two local tickets were sold at the following locations:

Grab-N-Go, 1100 Steubenville Pike, Hanover Township, Washington County

Sheetz, 4723 William Penn Highway, Monroeville Boro, Allegheny County

More than 69,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

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