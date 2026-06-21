Fire damages Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.

First responders were called to the home on Michigan Avenue around 5:30 a.m. because of smoke inside and billowing from the roof.

Firefighters found flames in one corner of the home and extinguished them within an hour.

Photos shared by Penn Hills No. 7 VFC show smoke and fire damage within the walls of what appears to be a bedroom, as well as holes cut in the roof to vent smoke.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group