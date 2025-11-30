2026 dog licenses go on sale in December

Pennsylvania officials are reminding dog owners that they can soon purchase required licenses.

According to state laws, owners are obligated to license their dogs. The sales of licenses fund the work of dog wardens who protect dogs and communities statewide.

2026 dog licenses can be purchased online from county treasurers starting Dec. 1, with annual licenses costing $10.80 and lifetime licenses available for $52.80 for dogs with permanent identification.

Discounted fees are available for senior adults and people with disabilities, with annual licenses costing $8.80 and lifetime licenses $36.80.

Failure to license dogs can result in fines up to $500, plus court costs for each unlicensed dog.

State officials say the visible license helps keep pets out of shelters if they get lost and makes it easier for them to be returned home.

All dogs must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.

