20th annual Monroeville Jazz Festival to take place this weekend

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The 20th annual Monroeville Jazz Festival will happen at Tall Trees Amphitheater on Saturday at 1 p.m., and event organizers say they are anticipating one of their biggest crowds yet.

“I like to say that we sell out the park even though it’s a free event,” said Ernest Groover, board member for the Monroeville Foundation.

“It started off with maybe 500 to 1,000 people, now we get 2,500 to 3,000 people,” Groover said.

The festival, which began in 2003 at the local Catholic church, will host top names like the Eric Byrd Trio and Roger Humphries & RH Factor. While also honoring homegrown talent like Kenny Blake & the new hip, Calvin Stemley, Mixxtape Band, Lailonny Yvonne & Tyler Humphries.

“One of the things we wanted to do this year since it’s our 20th anniversary is highlight people from Monroeville. The groups that we are bringing in are quality and what they do is fantastic,” Groover said.

The completely sponsored event will offer free music and fun, but it also set the community up to give back in a major way through their food bank, and Meals on Wheels program.

So, what should people know before the big event? Groover said get your spot and get it early.

“They’ll lay out a blanket, some people bring food and a picnic basket, they’ll bring libations to drink, and we will have food trucks up here; so, people get their spots, and they hold their spots all day,” Groover said.

Organizers told Channel 11 that as soon as this year’s event ends, they’ll start planning next year’s.

