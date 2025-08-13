21 Pittsburgh-area firms make Inc. 5000 list, just one cracks top 500

Just one local business cracked the Inc. 500, but 21 based in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro are among the 5,000 deemed the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, as Inc. released its 2025 ranking on Tuesday. That’s up by one from 20 a year ago.

Echelon Risk + Cyber, a Pittsburgh-based security firm, was No. 433 with a compounded growth rate of 942%, according to Inc. It was also the only local among the top 1,000. This was the first year that Echelon made the cut.

The majority of the locals, about half, were based in Pittsburgh. Canonsburg, Warrendale, Sewickley, Butler, Bethel Park, Jeannette and Beaver were also represented.

Click here to read more from our partner the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group