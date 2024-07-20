215 arrests made during first year of Pittsburgh’s South Side Entertainment Patrol

PITTSBURGH — It’s been a year since Pittsburgh police started an initiative to crack down on crime on the city’s South Side.

The South Side Entertainment Patrol began in July 2023 following a string of shootings on East Carson Street. What initially started as extra patrols quickly became a dedicated team of officers who monitor the busy strip from Thursday through Sunday nights.

>>> ‘It’s been very successful’ Pittsburgh Police make ‘South Side entertainment patrol’ permanent

Police say the patrol has made an impact on the community. Since its inception, the patrol has reportedly made 215 arrests, recovered 61 guns and issued 1,262 non-traffic citations.

Pittsburgh Police have previously reported that South Side incidents range from gun violence and fighting to drug use, public drunkenness and public urination, and more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group