23rd annual Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition now accepting entries

PITTSBURGH — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time for Pittsburgh’s annual Gingerbread House Competition.

Registration opened on Wednesday for the competition, which invites people, groups and organizations from around the area to craft a creative gingerbread house display. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Now in its 23rd year, the Gingerbread House Competition began with Downtown Pittsburgh hotels in 2002, benefiting the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund.

This year’s display at the City County Building will open with a ceremony on Nov. 21. Entries will be viewable during Light Up Night, Nov. 22, and through early January.

Entries will fit into nearly 20 categories, for the chance to win various awards.

For more information about the competition or to register, click here. You can also email gingerbread@pittsburghpa.gov or follow @pgheventsoffice on social media to learn more.

Clearview Federal Credit Union is partnering with the City of Pittsburgh to present the competition, as well as the 110th Tree Lighting Ceremony Downtown.

“Clearview is dedicated to creating connections that strengthen communities,” said Erin Forrester, assistant vice president of public relations and community engagement for Clearview. “The Gingerbread House Competition and Tree Lighting reflect that commitment, bringing neighbors together to share in generosity, imagination, and the joy of the season.”

